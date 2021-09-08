K21 (K21) Achieves Market Cap of $10.64 Million

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, K21 has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. K21 has a market capitalization of $10.64 million and $229,578.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00058980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.95 or 0.00156144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00044188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.84 or 0.00718014 BTC.

K21 is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,503,281 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

