K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of KNT stock traded down C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 535,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,820. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.77 and a twelve month high of C$9.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.74.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

