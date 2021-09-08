Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KDMN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of Kadmon stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,183,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.63. Kadmon has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $5.73.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

