Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $777.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to announce sales of $777.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $766.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $789.90 million. Kansas City Southern reported sales of $659.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

KSU has been the topic of several research reports. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after buying an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after buying an additional 813,178 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 367.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,863,000 after buying an additional 684,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,843,000 after buying an additional 620,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,928,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $287.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 217.86 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $315.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

