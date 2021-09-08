Karen G. Narwold Sells 1,337 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Karen G. Narwold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $300,661.98.

Albemarle stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,791. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.58. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.06 and a 1-year high of $248.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

