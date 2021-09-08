Kava.io (KAVA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $558.08 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.10 or 0.00013210 BTC on exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $558.08 million and approximately $116.37 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00079335 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00020044 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.61 or 0.00369265 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044490 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.62 or 0.02947130 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 143,974,271 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

