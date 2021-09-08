KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get KBR alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in KBR by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of KBR by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -150.77 and a beta of 1.35. KBR has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.