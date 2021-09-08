Keep Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $72.78 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $259.19 million and $72.78 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00059062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00151435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $336.44 or 0.00728068 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00043402 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 576,825,556 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

