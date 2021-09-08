KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Reaches $207.79 on Major Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $128.34 million and $1.77 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $207.79 or 0.00450892 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00059090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00157005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.62 or 0.00719597 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.