Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Shares Down 0.6%

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02. 140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.69 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3265 per share. This is a positive change from Keppel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

