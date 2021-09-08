Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Stock Price Down 1%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) traded down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $19.83. 585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KKOYY)

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods.

