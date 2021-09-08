KeyCorp Boosts Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target to $72.00

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Rexnord stock opened at $63.12 on Wednesday. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rexnord will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

