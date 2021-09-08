Keyera (TSE:KEY) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Keyera (TSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$33.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.72.

Shares of KEY stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$30.73. 375,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,625. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.77. The stock has a market cap of C$6.79 billion and a PE ratio of 55.72. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$18.04 and a 12 month high of C$35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 669,400 shares in the company, valued at C$20,082,000.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

