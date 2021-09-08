Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 40,420 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

