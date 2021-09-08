Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to report $5.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.99 billion and the highest is $5.02 billion. Kimberly-Clark reported sales of $4.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year sales of $19.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.33 billion to $19.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $139.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $155.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

