King DAG (KDAG) Market Capitalization Tops $17.34 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular exchanges. King DAG has a total market cap of $17.34 million and $31,068.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00058871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00153078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.68 or 0.00723018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00042457 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

KDAG is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

