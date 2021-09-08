King DAG Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,374.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, King DAG has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. King DAG has a total market cap of $17.55 million and approximately $20,374.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000704 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About King DAG

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

