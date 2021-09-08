Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Shares Up 1.5%

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) shot up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.55 and last traded at $37.55. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Separately, Pareto Securities cut Kinnevik from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Kinnevik alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion and a PE ratio of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnevik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnevik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.