Klaytn (KLAY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $129.54 Million

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00003022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.50 billion and $129.54 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00060205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00133521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00198907 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.32 or 0.07160353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,188.72 or 0.99938238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.93 or 0.00754987 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.67 or 0.00888567 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,666,603,226 coins and its circulating supply is 2,502,762,912 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.