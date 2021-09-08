KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Trading Down 2.2%

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) shares fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KLDiscovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $285.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. KLDiscovery had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLDiscovery Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

KLDiscovery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

