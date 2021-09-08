Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $97.42 million and $3.12 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015118 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.19 or 0.00367431 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 614,469,757 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.