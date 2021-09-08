Klever Market Capitalization Tops $150.30 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Klever coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Klever has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $150.30 million and $4.35 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00060130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00128346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00184256 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.00 or 0.07209689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,190.21 or 0.99975148 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.64 or 0.00724302 BTC.

About Klever

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.