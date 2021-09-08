Klimatas (KTS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $18.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Klimatas has a market cap of $7,981.47 and approximately $18.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

