Klimatas (KTS) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $7,731.18 and $146.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

