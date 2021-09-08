Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.13 ($15.45).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.60 ($18.35) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of ETR:KCO opened at €11.37 ($13.38) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.11. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a one year high of €13.49 ($15.87).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

