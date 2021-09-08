Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Trading Up 1.8%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF)’s stock price was up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 24,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25.

About Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF)

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

