KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman Sells 2,011 Shares

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $55,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shrikrishna Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,361 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $59,048.61.

On Monday, August 30th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,840 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $474,014.40.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 52,699 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $1,201,010.21.

On Monday, August 23rd, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,287 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $405,788.53.

KNBE traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.04. 814,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,628. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $29,707,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $3,249,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $3,127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $6,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

KNBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.