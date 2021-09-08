KoHo Chain (KHC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $23,083.00

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, KoHo Chain has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KoHo Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KoHo Chain has a market cap of $968,992.82 and $23,083.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00060392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00129662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00183813 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.71 or 0.07207985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,497.38 or 1.00263813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.98 or 0.00724485 BTC.

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

