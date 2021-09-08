Komodo Reaches Market Cap of $144.68 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $144.68 million and $10.05 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002444 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.72 or 0.00294794 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00147071 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.23 or 0.00172986 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000178 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000780 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,622,421 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.