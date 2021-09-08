Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Shares Up 15.8%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF)’s share price was up 15.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.67 and last traded at $49.67. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.90.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88.

About Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRF)

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

