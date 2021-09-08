Konomi Network (KONO) Price Tops $0.80 on Top Exchanges

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $18.13 million and $2.19 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00059062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00151435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $336.44 or 0.00728068 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00043402 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

KONO is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,669,368 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

