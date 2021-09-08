Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Korn Ferry worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KFY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at $270,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 28.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry stock opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $74.83.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $730,687.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.