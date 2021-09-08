Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,017 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Korn Ferry worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $74.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.35.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.