Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $137.84

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $137.84 and last traded at $134.85, with a volume of 120834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.37.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.89 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.77 and its 200-day moving average is $112.24.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,822,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $996,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 117,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,549,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

