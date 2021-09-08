Kryptomon Price Tops $0.0685 (KMON)

Kryptomon (CURRENCY:KMON) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Kryptomon coin can now be purchased for $0.0685 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded up 33.5% against the dollar. Kryptomon has a total market cap of $4.57 million and $704,123.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00133654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00193713 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.84 or 0.07218987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,682.62 or 0.99975453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.77 or 0.00736214 BTC.

Kryptomon Profile

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,693,305 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon

Buying and Selling Kryptomon

