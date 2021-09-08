KuCoin Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.40 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $966.04 million and $21.40 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for $12.06 or 0.00026101 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 100.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00168074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002178 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.92 or 0.00716342 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

