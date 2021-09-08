KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Stock Price Up 6.6%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY)’s share price rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.83 and last traded at $81.30. Approximately 74 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUKAY)

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

