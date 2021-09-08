Kwikswap Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $813.00 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $198,575.41 and approximately $813.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

