KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $72.99

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €72.99 ($85.87) and traded as low as €70.50 ($82.94). KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €72.30 ($85.06), with a volume of 3,429 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Pareto Securities set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.25 ($86.18).

The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €70.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €72.99.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

