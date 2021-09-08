Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Stock Price Up 19.4%

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF)’s stock price rose 19.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.25 and last traded at $36.25. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kyowa Kirin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Kyowa Kirin alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02.

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It handles the research, development, production, and sale of in vitro diagnostic reagents and ethical drugs concerning renal anemia, leukemia, cancer, allergies, and hypertension. It also produces and sells medical and industrial raw materials such as amino acids, nucleic acid-related compounds, and healthcare products.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Kyowa Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyowa Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.