La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Critical Survey

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and MeiraGTx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical $33.42 million 3.51 -$39.42 million ($1.44) -2.97 MeiraGTx $15.56 million 34.12 -$57.99 million ($1.54) -7.78

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Jolla Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and MeiraGTx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 0 1 0 3.00 MeiraGTx 0 0 4 0 3.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 251.29%. MeiraGTx has a consensus target price of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 105.90%. Given La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe La Jolla Pharmaceutical is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

Profitability

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical 4.15% -3.54% 3.40% MeiraGTx -325.94% -28.71% -18.32%

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical beats MeiraGTx on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

