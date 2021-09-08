Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Holdings Lowered by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,152 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising comprises 1.3% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Lamar Advertising worth $10,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 43,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.8% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

LAMR stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $116.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.14.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

