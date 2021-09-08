Lamden (TAU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.62 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $12.62 million and $252,904.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00010417 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

