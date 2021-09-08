Lanceria (LANC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $988,816.00

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $988,816.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lanceria coin can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lanceria has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00131983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00187712 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.73 or 0.07234640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,112.07 or 0.99949428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.25 or 0.00900060 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 261,504,327 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

