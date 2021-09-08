Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce $17.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.29 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported sales of $14.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year sales of $70.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.65 million to $70.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $71.82 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of LMRK stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 235.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $65,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 71.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

