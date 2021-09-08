Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Up 4%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) rose 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.30 and last traded at $61.05. Approximately 3,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 635,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.72.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

The company has a market cap of $954.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 51,786 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

