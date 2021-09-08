Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (TSE:LGO) traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.64 and last traded at C$17.40. 164,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 123,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Largo Resources to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$66.71 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 1.9299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of Largo Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total transaction of C$221,688.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 323,727 shares in the company, valued at C$6,240,582.50. Also, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total value of C$292,423.50.

Largo Resources Company Profile (TSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

