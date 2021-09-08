Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE: LB) in the last few weeks:

9/2/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$44.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$47.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$42.00 to C$44.00.

9/1/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$46.00.

Shares of TSE LB traded down C$0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$41.18. The company had a trading volume of 331,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,991. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.86. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$25.74 and a 12 month high of C$45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

