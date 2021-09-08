Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE: LB) in the last few weeks:
- 9/2/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$44.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/2/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/2/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/2/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/2/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$47.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/2/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$42.00 to C$44.00.
- 9/1/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/17/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$46.00.
Shares of TSE LB traded down C$0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$41.18. The company had a trading volume of 331,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,991. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.86. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$25.74 and a 12 month high of C$45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.
