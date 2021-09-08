LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock Position Raised by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,830 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 2.06% of LCI Industries worth $68,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 5,060.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after acquiring an additional 192,402 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. Truist initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

NYSE:LCII traded down $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $131.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,409. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.63. LCI Industries has a one year low of $101.69 and a one year high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

