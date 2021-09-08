Lead Wallet Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $95,631.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00060335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00134321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00195047 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.48 or 0.07204814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,437.61 or 0.99502261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.72 or 0.00738632 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

